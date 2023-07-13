FIFA to pay out $209 million to clubs that deployed players to World Cup 2022

Manchester City will receive the highest payment among all clubs.

FIFA will distribute $209 million to clubs whose players took part in the World Cup in Qatar last year, the organisation announced on Thursday.

The payment will benefit 440 clubs from 51 different countries whose players were involved in the tournament in November and December of last year, in which Argentina rose as champions.

Each of the 837 footballers who participated in the World Cup will receive a daily amount of $10,950, regardless of their playing time during the event.

Payment allotted per player is divided and allocated to the club or clubs where the player was registered during the two-year period prior to Qatar 2022.

This amount represents an increase from the $8,530 that the football governing body paid per player during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In terms of distribution, a total of 46 English clubs will be the primary beneficiaries, receiving a combined total of $37,713,297. Following them are clubs from Spain, Germany, Italy, and France.

Manchester City will receive the highest payment among all clubs, amounting to $4,596,445. Barcelona follows closely behind with $4,538,955, and Bayern Munich receives $4,331,809.

As part of the agreement signed between FIFA and the European Club Association earlier this year, a total of $355 million will be distributed to clubs as part of the programme for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the World Cup.