FIFA to continue to fly with Qatar Airways as partnership renewed until 2030 

The Qatari airline initially had a two-tournament deal that included the 2018 World Cup and the 2022 edition.

Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the 2022 World Cup, FIFA has announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Qatar Airways until 2030.

Qatar Airways, a FIFA Partner since 2017, will now cover several football competitions, including the 2026 and 2030 men’s World Cups, the 2027 Women’s World Cup, and all youth men’s and women’s tournaments, having started with the ongoing Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first expanded tournament with 48 teams instead of 32, playing 104 games instead of 64, and sending teams, fans, and officials across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2030 World Cup is set to welcome more long-haul travel for fans as it will host games in six countries on three continents.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino applauded the announcement, saying: “Today, I am very proud to announce the renewal of our partnership between Qatar Airways and FIFA. It is a great partnership that has brought a lot of success to FIFA, and of course, as well to Qatar Airways.”

“My thanks to Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, the GCEO, and the whole fantastic team of Qatar Airways. One year after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here we are again to celebrate,” Infantino added.

Similar to the 2022 World Cup, Qatar Airways will provide exclusive travel packages, including match tickets, flights, and accommodation for select FIFA tournaments.

The program is expected to be successful as the airline operated nearly 14,000 flights during the Qatar World Cup.

Qatar Airways reported a concrete financial performance after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, scoring a net profit of QAR 4.4 billion during the fiscal year of 2022/23.

The airline’s overall revenue increased to QAR 76.3 billion, up 45 percent compared to last year.