FIFA ‘to change’ World Cup kick-off date: reports

The move has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

FIFA is considering a change in the schedule of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that could see the tournament start a day earlier, according to reports.

The global football governing body has yet to announce the change, however sources told AFP that kick off could occur on November 20 instead of the initially scheduled date of November 21.

Sources say FIFA could ratify the change as early as Thursday.

The move is believed to bring forward Qatar’s match against Ecuador, to allow for the host nation’s team to play the opening match instead of the planned Senegal and The Netherland game.

If the planned change goes ahead, Qatar’s kick-off against Ecuador will begin on 20 November at 19:00.

Doha News reached out to the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy but has yet to receive a statement.



