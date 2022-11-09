FIFA 23 predicts World Cup victors using ‘psychic’ simulation

EA Sports FIFA 23 predicted this year’s World Cup champion after simulating all 64 matches per their quadrennial tradition.

Anointed a psychic, the world-famous football video game has successfully projected the winners in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

Iker Casillas Spain was envisioned to win in South Africa through the EA Sports game, and sure enough, the squad defeated the Netherlands to carry the title.

Germany and France were foreseen to bag the football crown in 2014 and 2018 using the in-depth player ratings for the game’s various FIFA World Cup play modes.

For Qatar, Argentina will win the World Cup, with Messi predicted to take the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball as the top goal scorer and the best player on the pitch.

The 35-year-old superstar has recently turned into Barca Messi, with the Parisians placing his team as favorites.

Recently statistical data gathered by BCA research backed up Argentina and Portugal in the finals, with Messi coming up on top.

The researchers envision a penalty shoot-out will mark history for the Argentinians, and since the team has gone to the penalty five times in past World Cups and won four of them, the team has a better chance to take the game.

Outside of the supercomputers and mathematical formulas, Argentina has been unbeaten in its past 35 competitive matches this season, marking it undefeated since 2019.

Partnered up with devoted teammates, Messi will enter Qatar wishing to lead his team to victory since the late icon Diego Maradona.

“We will always be candidates because we have the best in the world [in Lionel Messi]. We are all lions who fight for him!” Emiliano Martinez was quoted as saying by the Spanish program TUDN.

Vengeance has been on Messi’s mind since losing in 2018, 2014, 2010, and 2006.

“We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone, but with peace of mind,” the Argentina captain told Directv Sports.

Ahead of Qatar, Argentina will play its final friendly match against the United Arab Emirates on November 16 before facing off against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.