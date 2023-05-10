Feline freedom: Qatar residents mobilise to rescue cat trapped in shop ‘for months’

Faced with a lack of information about the shop’s owner and the legal challenges of breaking into private property, civil defence devised a solution to free the cat without breaching any laws.

A pregnant cat which had been trapped inside a closed shop for around three months has finally been freed.

In a compelling display of community spirit, individuals in Qatar utilised Twitter to rally support to free the cat feline after footage of her appeared online.

Concerned residents had been sliding food and water under the door in a desperate attempt to keep her sustained.

The owner of the abandoned shop in Al Kharaitiyat was nowhere to be found despite attempts to reach them by residents of the area.

Residents then took to Twitter to request urgent assistance from the civil defence, which quickly responded after the post gained traction online.

“One of the brothers contacted me about a cat that has been locked up in a shop in Kharaitiyat that has been abandoned for a long time, and no one is able to take it out.. Who is the party involved in resolving the issue,” asked Salman Al Thani in a tweet.

الدفاع المدني جو وطلعوها الحمد لله ، جزاهم الله خير ، وجزاكم الله خير على التفاعل pic.twitter.com/cTGsFThfie — Ramzy Barakeh (@rlmmb) May 9, 2023

According to tweets, civil defence had previously tried to help the cat, however, they were not able to break into the private property over legal concerns.

This time round, the civil defence team adopted a more resourceful approach.

Rather than breaking into the shop, they removed the lock, granting them access to the trapped cat. Following the successful rescue, they replaced the lock with a new one.

“Civil defence came and freed it, may God grant them blessings, and bless you all for engaging with the issue,” said Ramzy Barakeh, one of the first people who raised the issue on social media.