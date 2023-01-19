Fatal stampede at Iraqi football stadium ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup final

Basra International Stadium was due to host the final between Iraq and Oman later on Thursday.

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a stampede at a stadium in southern city of Basra just hours ahead of the Arabian Gulf Cup final on Thursday.

Dozens more have been injured in the incident, authorities said in a statement to Al Jazeera.

The stampede took place outside the Basra International Stadium on Thursday around seven hours ahead of the final game between host nation Iraq and Oman.

Footage that emerged online showed bodies on the ground as others attempted to help.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani arrived in the city to hold an urgent meeting with security officials in the aftermath of the stampede.

In a statement to local media, Basra governor Asaad Abdulameer Aleidani said the final match could be moved to a neighbouring nation in light of the developments, though no official statement has been made as of yet.

More to follow.