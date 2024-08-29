Fashion, Babyshark, Splash: Five events and activities this weekend in Doha

This weekend in Doha is action packed with events range from summer splash in the water to fashion delights and an exhibition on the ongoing Paralympics.

The weekend is here and so are the events.

With the school season kicking off early this week and temperatures gradually looking to come down, events and activities around Qatar are ramping up to provide an array of entertainment options.

Here are Doha News’ recommendations for all of you looking for things to do and places to visit this weekend.

1. Inflata Splash: Bounce on Waves

Doha Sands Beach Club is the place to be this weekend if you want to have fun and beat the heat.

This inflatable waterpark here consists of exciting obstacles and the majestic whale shark and is a fitting entertainment destination for kids and adults.

Entry fee for the weekend stands at 75 QAR for adults and 25 QAR for children from 7 to 17 years of age. Entry for children below 6 years of age is free.

The waterpark opens from 10 am to 5 pm and more details can be found on the venue’s Instagram handle.

2. Pinkfong and Baby Shark Show

Join Pinkfong and Baby Shark on their adventure and show off your moves!

Kids love dancing and singing along with Baby Shark and this could be the weekend to light up your little one’s face with joy.

Baby Shark has become a household name thanks to the “Baby Shark Dance” which is currently the most viewed video on YouTube.

Mall of Qatar will be hosting multiple shows this Friday and Saturday, during the evening. The excitement doesn’t just end there, according to the organizers, as Pinkfong and Baby Shark will meet and greet with their audience after each show!

The show does not require any ticket and has multiple timings – check here before you show off your moves with your little one!

3. Rouda Al Malki Exhibition

For fashion enthusiasts, the Qatar National Convention Center is the place to be in this weekend.

Rouda AlMalki’s “unique women’s exhibition” kicks off this weekend and will showcase various designer apparel.

Doors open from 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 10 pm on the remaining days until September 4.

Credits: instagram.com/uniquetouchevent.qa

4. 3-2-1 Summer Paralympics Festival

After an eventful sporting summer, join the 3-2-1 Olympic Museum’s Summer Paralympics Festival to learn more about the ongoing event in Paris.

The festival is set to kick off on Saturday and will be open from 4 pm onwards until September 5.

Credits: 3-2-1 Olympic Museum

The festival aims to raise awareness about Paralympic sports, combining it with fun elements and will include sports demonstrations, educational sessions, a guided tour of Paralympic history, and more.

Full details and schedule of the sessions and activities can be found on the museum’s website.

5. Back to school with Doha Metro

Still not done with your back-to-school shopping? Don’t you worry!

Qatar Rail’s Back to School sale will run this weekend as well at Doha Metro’s Sports City Station partnering with some of Qatar’s biggest school supplies providers.

The event will run from 2 pm to 10 pm over the weekend and will continue until Tuesday of next week with exclusive offers from the retailers.

The event is a part of the “Metro Events” series and will also have activation and engagement programs for the attending schoolgoers, its organisers said.