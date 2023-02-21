Family of British expat who died in Qatar hit-and-run questions lack of answers

“I will not give up this fight until I understand how Raffy died,” stated the deceased’s mother.

The family of a woman killed in a car crash in Qatar in 2019 say the UK’s Foreign Office has buried its head in the sand over their daughter’s case.

Raffy Tsakanika, 21, from the United Kingdom, died after being hit from behind by another car last year in Doha, according to the conclusions of an inquest into her death last year.

The deadly incident occurred after the car she was in lost control and overturned in the four-lane highway due to a second vehicle’s “excessive speed”.

The second vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

After the accident on March 30, 2019, Tsakanika passed away. Her parents say they were made to find her body in a hospital mortuary without assistance from British authorities.

According to court records obtained by the PA news agency, Mubarak Al Hajri, the driver of the second vehicle who was 46 years old at the time, was found guilty in Qatari courts of killing Tsakanika, seriously injuring her friend, speeding, driving recklessly, endangering lives, and other charges.

He received a two-month prison term and was mandated to pay the damages to Tsakanika’s family.

On December 7 of last year, the English inquest into her death came to an end.

The lack of information provided by Qatari authorities was criticised by the coroner as “an additional source of distress” for Tsakanika’s grieving parents.

In a letter to the British foreign office following the hearing, her parents requested a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverley in a letter to the FCDO, but they claim they have not heard back.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that it had brought up the issue with Qatari authorities “at a senior level,” reported PA News Agency.

“It’s now over two months since my daughter’s inquest when the coroner severely criticised the Qatari authorities for failing to help him investigate Raffy’s death. I felt certain that that criticism would sting both the Qataris and the FCDO into action and yet we have heard nothing from either of them since,” Tsakanika’s mother Jo Sullivan said.

“They both continue to bury their heads in the sand and are hoping that my daughter’s case, which is embarrassing for both of them, just goes away. They clearly do not understand a mother’s love for their child,” she added.

Doha News reached out to authorities in Qatar for a comment but has yet to hear receive a response.