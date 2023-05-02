Factory seized by ministry for altering expiry dates of food products

The ministry’s latest efforts to combat commercial fraud in the food industry are part of a wider campaign to improve the quality and safety of goods in the country.

The Ministry of Municipality have reported that a factory located in Al Rayyan has been seized for altering the expiry dates of bottled juices, a clear violation of consumer protection laws.

بلدية الريان تضبط مصنعا يقوم بتغيير تواريخ صلاحية مواد غذائية #وزارة_البلدية #قطر pic.twitter.com/ItRobNEQVV — وزارة البلدية | Ministry Of Municipality (@albaladiya) May 1, 2023

The Health Control Department of the Municipality has been conducting regular inspection campaigns to ensure that all companies and factories comply with the relevant regulations.

In the course of these inspections, the factory in question was found to have committed serious violations that put the health and safety of consumers at risk.

Following the investigation, the Ministry of Municipality has taken swift legal action against the factory owner and has emphasised that it will not tolerate any negligence in terms of meeting obligations under consumer protection laws and regulations.

The name of the company has not been revealed.

The closure of the factory sends a strong message to all other companies and factories that the Gulf nation is committed to protecting the rights and health of consumers and will take decisive action against those who flout the law.

The ministry’s latest efforts to combat commercial fraud in the food industry are part of a wider campaign to improve the quality and safety of all goods and services in the country.

Authorities have also made it clear that they will continue to monitor all industries closely, and will not hesitate to take action against any company or individual that engages in fraudulent or illegal practices.