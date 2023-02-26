ExxonMobil Qatar pumps 1.4 million riyals into youth education

ExxonMobil Qatar made a major donation to Injaz Qatar to boost educational development for youth across the country, the company announced at the closing ceremony of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2023 on Saturday.

The money is set to help the Qatari organisation in its ongoing mission of providing educational opportunities for students and young professionals in Qatar, Injaz Qatar said in a tweet announcing the contribution.

“We are proud of the contribution with our founding board member, Exxonmobil Qatar, that has contributed QR1,400,000 to INJAZ Qatar at the closing ceremony,” Injaz Qatar said in the tweet.

ExxonMobil Qatar is a founding board member of Injaz Qatar, and the two organisations have been working together since 2007 to empower local youth and give them the knowledge and attitude they need to become the future leaders in business and entrepreneurs.

“Improving educational programmes worldwide to enhance the development of young people, especially in the areas of math and science, is a priority for ExxonMobil,” said ExxonMobil Qatar president and general manager Dominic Genetti.

“As a leader in an industry that relies on math, science and engineering, we are aware of the key role education plays in providing employment and fueling economic growth.”

Expressing appreciation, Genetti acknowledges the value Injaz Qatar offers young people wether through experiential learning, training for job preparedness, financial literacy, or entrepreneurship.

“We’re pleased that our contribution will go toward helping further the organisation’s efforts to advance future generations in Qatar, and ensure that young people have access to quality education and skills that will make them feel equipped for life and the workplace.”

Injaz Qatar Chief Executive Emad Al Khaja said the contribution will allow children in Qatar to be exposed to skills and knowledge that will subsequently provide them with sufficient tools to launch their careers.

“We are very grateful for this long-established partnership with ExxonMobil and aspire to continue to work together to benefit the youth of Qatar,” he said.

Injaz Qatar collaborates with the local business community, corporate volunteers, and educators to motivate and prepare young people for success in the global economy.

Junior Achievement Worldwide (JA), the largest organisation in the world devoted to teaching students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness via practical, experiential programs, includes Injaz Qatar as a member.

Since its establishment in 2007, Injaz Qatar has helped over 125,000 students in 100 schools and 14 universities. Its success has been made possible by 90 business partners and more than 2,800 corporate volunteers.

Injaz Qatar is chaired by Sheikha Hanadi Bint Nasser Al Thani.