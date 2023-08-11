Expo 2023 Doha: Thousands of volunteers eagerly await ‘historic’ moment

The half-year-long event, themed ‘Green Desert, Better Environment,’ will take place within the vast 1,700,000 sqm area at Al Bidda Park.

Residents who signed up for the upcoming Expo 2023 Doha revealed that their motivation to volunteer stems from a desire to participate in the “historic” event.

According to the organisers, more than 40,000 individuals registered to volunteer at the Expo, which is scheduled to run from 2 October to 28 March 2024, just days after registration opened on 3 August.

“I chose to register for Expo 2023 Doha because it’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime event anticipated to attract over 3 million people,” prominent content creator Anas Abouqamer told Doha News.

“Being part of something this grand gives me the chance to witness innovation and cultural exchange firsthand. It’s not just about observing; it’s about being part of a historical moment.”

“As someone who’s half Qatari, I feel a deep responsibility to contribute to the success of the event in Doha. I want to serve as an ambassador, showcasing the hospitality, warmth, and excellence of Qatar. It’s a chance to connect with visitors and show them the real Qatar and the values it embodies,” he added.

The culture of volunteering in Qatar has been witnessing a steady growth in recent years, reflecting a broader shift towards community engagement and social responsibility.

Various initiatives, led by both governmental and non-governmental organisations, have been launched to promote volunteering as an integral part of society. Events like the FIFA World Cup have further spotlighted the role of volunteers in showcasing Qatar on the global stage.

“When I posted about volunteering at Expo 2023, I realised how many people focus solely on money. To me, volunteering is about more than that. It’s about passion, community, and doing something with a good heart. It’s a reminder that the most rewarding experiences often come from selfless acts, not financial gains.”

Expo 2023 Doha is set to be Qatar’s second-largest event after its hosting of the FIFA World Cup last year.

Organisers are seeking to recruit 2,200 volunteers to cover functions ranging from accreditation to visitor services and experience. Applicants will go through a series of steps, including an interview, training, and accreditation, before being offered specific roles.

The commitment required from each volunteer is significant, with 45 shifts expected to be completed over the six-month period, typically lasting between six to eight hours, depending on the assigned role.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by 1 September and available to dedicate seven to eight days per month for six months.

While the focus is on residents within Qatar, provisions have been made for international volunteers who are self-funded and willing to relocate.

Expo 2023 Doha promises an extraordinary showcase of horticultural wonders and environmental consciousness.