Expo 2023 Doha attracts one million visitors in one month

The international horticulture event kicked off on 2 October at Doha’s Al Bidda Park, where it is scheduled to run until 28 March 2024.

The organising committee of Expo 2023 Doha has revealed that one month since the event’s grand opening, nearly one million visitors have attended the horticultural occasion.

En route to a successful hosting, the organising committee applauded the impressive achievement as the Expo opened its door on 2 October at Doha’s Al Bidda Park.

Speaking to Qatar Tribune, Expo 2023 Doha’s Public Relations and Communications Director Haifa Al Otaibi said: “We express our heartfelt gratitude to the myriad visitors, participants, and partners who have played instrumental roles in shaping this extraordinary event into a resounding success.”

“With anticipation, we look ahead to more weeks of fruitful engagement, inviting everyone to partake in this grand celebration of global culture and environmental innovation,” Al Otaibi added.

Officially, the organising committee of Expo 2023 Doha aims to attract over 3 million visitors over its 179 days of hosting, as stated on its website.

Held under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment,” the Expo 2023 Doha has over 70 countries showcasing their pavilions that collectively aspire to share and promote sustainable innovation.

Winning this year’s Guinness World Record title for “The Largest Green Roof” in the world, the mega event has a lot to offer.

Visitors can walk through multiple gardens, attend informative talks and conferences, and indulge in international cuisines.

Some of the building’s main features include the Environment Centre and Biodiversity Museum, as well as a hub to display environmental science, renewable energy demonstrations, and technologies.

Another key area is the Grandstand Arena, a venue set to host world-renowned international and regional artists, though authorities have yet to announce the official lineup for performances publicly.