Experience Anatolian cuisine at Rüya Restaurant in W Doha

Rüya, which translates to “dream” in Turkish, gives guests a taste of traditional and modern dishes from all seven Anatolian regions.

A seasonal Rüya Pop Up restaurant from the renowned Dogus Restaurant Entertainment and Management group will soon open at the opulent W Doha, giving Doha’s foodie scene a major boost.

Offering sky-high views from the W’s 29th floor, customers should get ready to discover a taste of sophisticated, elevated dishes from the various Anatolian regions, stretching from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.

The 98-seat Rüya Pop Up, which opens today, November 20, will have stunning views of West Bay and the beach and give diners and football fans the chance to try chic, modern Anatolian dishes that are sure to be a hit when the permanent Rüya at W Doha opens in the first quarter of next year.

As rich in flavours as the history of its lands is the Anatolian cuisine; mezes from the Marmara, Pides from the Black Sea region, olives from the Aegean Sea, and kebabs from South Eastern Anatolia will take you on a culinary tour of the different food regions of Turkey. Every dish boldly recreates passion and personality of its origins.

“We are truly excited to bring the warmest of Anatolian hospitality to Qatar at this important time in the country’s history of hosting world-class events,” said Umut Özkanca.

“Our guests can look forward to a menu featuring Anatolian classics with a contemporary and fresh twist, for which my father, Rasim Özkanca has been an essential influence. Highlights include a variety of the classic Lahmacun and Pide, as well as signature dishes such as Levrek, Börek, Çıtır Kalamar and Mantarli Keşkek.”

Born in Istanbul, Rüya’s founder and owner, Umut Özkanca, was introduced to the art of hospitality during his formative years, spending much of his time in his family-run restaurants.

W Hotel

His father, Rasim Özkanca, is one of Turkey’s most revered hospitality pioneers and Rüya is a culmination of father and son’s desire to elevate Turkish cuisine on the global stage, positioning it on a par with French, Italian and Japanese gastronomy.

“Much like Qatar, Rüya is the place where traditions meet modern day life,” explained W Doha’s General Manager Wassim Daageh. “It is a contemporary and shared dining concept which will open guests’ minds to the fresh flavours of Anatolian cuisine and transport them to Turkey.”

“Work is progressing well on our permanent Rüya Doha, which will be a vibrant fusion of a restaurant, lounge and bar experience. We are delighted to expand our culinary portfolio and introduce this award-winning restaurant in Qatar. To say we’re excited would be an understatement,” he added.