‘Expect us’: Anonymous hacktivists send warning to Netanyahu as Israel war on Gaza intensifies

Gaza has been under a complete Israeli siege since October 8 that has cut off its 2.3 million population from water, electricity and essential food supplies.

Decentralised international activists Anonymous Global issued a fresh warning to the Israel over the weekend as part of the movement’s stand in solidarity with Palestine.

“We will not rest until justice is served. We are Anonymous. We are legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us,” the group said in the warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Long known for its hacktivism, Anonymous warned of their “vigilant eyes” on the Israeli occupation as the latter unleashes one of its worst aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, in which it has killed at least 11,180 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children.

Donning the group’s trademark Guy Fawkes mask, Anonymous set the intention straight from the start of the video: “Greetings, citizens of the world. We are Anonymous Global, and we have a message for Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government.”

“Our vigilant eyes have been watching the atrocities committed against Palestinians in Gaza under your leadership. The ongoing bombardment has resulted in unimaginable devastation, with thousands of innocent lives lost, including over 4,000 children, and many more injured and displaced,” the movement continued.

It called out the Israeli regime for its ongoing massacres against Palestinians and said “as an international community, we are outraged by these actions.”

“We call upon you, Benjamin Netanyahu, and your government to cease these senseless attacks on Gaza immediately,” Anonymous Global added.

The statement also addressed Israelis and urged them to hold their government accountable for the weeks-long war on Palestinians in Gaza.

“To the people of Israel, we urge you to demand accountability from your leaders, and to speak out against the senseless bloodshed,” they said.

“Your voices have the power to bring about positive change, and to save countless lives,” they noted. “Do not sit idly by as your government commits atrocities in your name. Rise up and join us in our call for justice and peace.”

In a message resonating with hope and solidarity, Anonymous assured the Palestinian people that they stand united in the struggle against tyranny and oppression.

“Finally, to the Palestinian people, know that you are not alone in this struggle,” they said. “Anonymous stands with you, and together, we will fight against the tyranny and oppression that you face daily.”

“Stay strong and resilient.”

Anonymous, a globally dispersed network known for its diverse online activities, stands as an online spirit of activism and dissent. It is unclear how Anonymous will support calls for an end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, but the movement is heavily engaged in cyber-attacks targeting oppressive regimes and advocate for freedom of speech and fight against perceived injustice or censorship.

The group’s decentralised structure allows individuals or groups to act independently under the Anonymous banner, leading to a wide spectrum of activities and motivations.

The warning comes as Gaza continues to suffer from a crippling Israeli siege that has cut off its 2.3 million population from water, electricity and essential food supplies. This, coupled with the relentless Israeli bombardment of the Strip, has led to catastrophic conditions, thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health sector has collapsed and doctors have struggled to treat tens of thousands of wounded patients due to an absence of medical resources and electricity.

At least three premature babies who were being kept alive in incubators and five patients in intensive care have died at the hospital due to a lack of electricity and oxygen, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.