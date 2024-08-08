Exciting weekend events and activities to check out

This weekend is packed with vibrant events and exciting activities that promise fun for everyone in Qatar.

If you are on the lookout for fun things to do this weekend, Doha News has put together a list of five great events you won’t want to miss.

Whether you are interested in exhibitions, shopping, or family activities these events have something for everyone to enjoy.

1. Hamad Port Visitors Centre & Aquarium

[Unsplash]

For ocean enthusiasts and families alike, the Hamad Port Visitors Centre & Aquarium offers a captivating experience.

Located at Qatar’s main seaport, this attraction offers a deep dive into the region’s nautical past and present.

The centre features a museum that chronicles Qatar’s maritime heritage, including the pearl diving era and dhow boats.

Visitors can enjoy a thrilling 4D cinema experience that vividly portrays the port’s operations.

The aquarium showcases over 3,000 sea creatures across 17 different tanks, with highlights such as zebra sharks, eels, and clownfish. A Touch Tank allows guests to interact with starfish and learn about mangrove ecosystems.

The Hamad Port Visitors Centre & Aquarium is open daily, with hours from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM Saturday through to Thursday and from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Fridays.

Tickets can be purchased online.

2. Qatar Summer Trade Fair

Source: DECC

The Qatar Summer Trade Fair is set to captivate Doha until August 11, featuring products from over 15 countries and offering an extensive array of items from perfumes to accessories, home decor, shoes, carpets, food products and abayas.

Located at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center DECC, the fair welcomes guests from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays and from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Fridays.

3. Meryal Waterparks

Source: Meryal Waterpark

Located in Lusail City, Meryal Waterpark stands as the largest waterpark in Qatar, promising unparalleled exhilaration and joy for visitors of all ages.

Spanning across 6 acres, the waterpark boasts an impressive array of attractions, including 45 rides and 52 slides.

Among its highlights is the Icon Tower, soaring to a height of 85 meters, making it the world’s tallest water slide.

Inspired by Qatar’s vibrant oil and gas industry, the waterpark’s design mimics an oil rig, albeit with thrilling water slides and rides cleverly integrated throughout.

Operating hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, welcoming guests from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

For more information and updates, visit their website.

4. SkillFest 2024

Source: Visit Qatar

SkillFest 2024 is a four week celebration of creativity, culture, and community spanning across Qatar’s iconic venues: Place Vendôme, Mall of Qatar, Msheireb Galleria, and West Walk.

Explore pavilions themed around Qatar’s marine life. Each pavilion serves as a portal to a different world, featuring large-scale 3D printed sculptures and breathtaking photographic exhibitions.

From the Whale Sharks to the Hawksbill Turtles, immerse yourself in the beauty of Qatar’s marine heritage.

Engage in hands-on arts and crafts workshops offered every weekend.

Experience compelling visual narratives captured by renowned photographer Azzam Al Mannai.

Meet celebrated faces like Azzam Al Mannai, Hassan Al Mutawaa, Bachir Mohamed, Faisal Al Jarkas, and Khalid Al Jabri. Their passion and creativity are the heartbeat of the festival.

Visit their website for more information.

5. Shaping clay, plaster casting workshop

Source: Katara

The Shaping Clay Through Plaster Casting Workshop is an engaging event hosted by the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara.

The workshop runs from August 7th to 12th 2024.

Each session takes place daily from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Katara Art Studios, Building 19.

This workshop is open to participants aged 15 years and above and will be conducted in both Arabic and English.

The workshop is led by artist Ruaa Onsa.

Registration and payment can be completed online.