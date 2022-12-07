England’s Sterling undecided over World Cup return after burglary at UK family home 

England is due to face off with France in the quarter finals on Saturday.

England’s Raheem Sterling has not yet decided on whether he will return to join his team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a rushed exit over family issues.

The superstar winger was forced to leave abruptly ahead of the Senegal clash on Sunday after his family home was targeted by armed burglars.

The robbers reportedly stole high-priced jewellery and watches, though his fiancée and children were not inside the home when it occurred, according to British media reports.

However, it is not yet clear when or if the winger will return to Qatar.

England is due to face off with France in a highly anticipated quarter-final match that could take the Three Lions one step closer to the trophy.

While an absent Sterling could impact the lineup, manager Gareth Southgate has several options to replace the attacking winger.

James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount are ready for duty when called, while Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are likely to make the starting lineup.

England has had an impressive run in the tournament so far despite criticism of Southgate in the lead-up to the World Cup.

The Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game before drawing against the US and then claimed 3-0 victory over Wales.

On Sunday, England sealed its spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Senegal and is now scheduled to battle with France on Saturday.