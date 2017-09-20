Emir urges Trump to intervene in Gulf dispute

QNA

The Gulf crisis should be resolved “pretty quickly,” US President Donald Trump said following a meeting with Qatar’s Emir yesterday.

In a press briefing after their talk, Trump emphasized the two nations’ historically strong relationship.

HH the Emir & @POTUS stress the importance & strength of the Qatar-US partnership. Discussed military, economic & security relations. pic.twitter.com/sGfGZFYJNQ — Meshal Hamad AlThani (@Amb_AlThani) September 19, 2017

Referring to the months-long dispute between Qatar and its neighbors, he added:

“We are right now in a situation where we’re trying to solve a problem in the Middle East. And I think we’ll get it solved, I have a very strong feeling that it will be solved pretty quickly.”

Shortly after the dispute erupted in June, Trump expressed support for isolating Qatar to fight terrorism.

However, cognizant of the fact that Qatar hosts the US’s largest air base in the region, the Pentagon urged a swift resolution to the Gulf dispute.

Trump now appears to agree with this notion.

UN General Assembly

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where both delivered speeches.

During his address, the Emir said that his people felt betrayed by the hacking of QNA, as well as the ensuing blockade.

Video still

He strongly criticized his neighbors for their political actions, but also said Qatar is ready to talk about solving the crisis.

Sheikh Tamim reiterated this desire in the press briefing with Trump, saying:

“We have a problem with our neighbors and your interference will help a lot. And I’m sure that with your interference hopefully we can find a solution to this problem.”

“We will always be open to dialogue,” he added.

