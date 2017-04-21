Emir urges swift completion of Doha Metro and other projects

With only two and a half years to go before the Doha Metro opens to passenger traffic, Qatar’s Emir was briefed this week on the progress that has been made so far.

Yesterday, transport officials brought Sheikh Tamim up to speed on passenger services, the upcoming train designs and safety and security equipment, QNA reports.

He also viewed models of the Doha Metro and Lusail Light Rail Transit system and its various cabins, including first class, family and standard seating.

Additionally, he was updated by Ashghal about its upcoming projects.

Before leaving, he urged officials to “speed up infrastructure projects of various types” and “to enhance the welfare of citizens and meet their needs,” QNA reports.

Coming up

The first phase of the Doha Metro is set to open to passengers at the beginning of 2020.

Tunneling on the public transportation network was completed at a breakneck pace last year, and work is now underway to set up some 37 stations across three lines.

On its website, Qatar Rail offers a peek at what’s going on behind the safety hoardings set up at each station.

It looks like work is well underway, including on the Green Line at Education City, the Msheireb Red Line station and the Gold Line’s Al Saad stop.

Tracks have also already been laid at some of the few aboveground metro stations.

Officials said previously said that by the end of this year, the company aims to finish 70 percent of the public transport project. This entails:

Completing track installation works;

installation works; Taking delivery of the first four of its 75 driverless trains in Doha; and

of its 75 driverless trains in Doha; and Awarding key operator contracts.

When it opens, the metro will also connect to two other separate rail projects.

They are the Lusail light-rail line, which contractors say will be operational by 2020; and a long-distance passenger and freight service linking to the GCC rail, whose timetable remains unknown.

