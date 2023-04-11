Elegancia Arabia secures MEP Works contract for three hotels in Saudi Arabia

This development is expected to further enhance Estithmar Holding’s status as a leading player in the region’s construction and engineering landscape.

Elegancia Arabia, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, has recently been awarded the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Works contract for three prestigious hotels on Shura Island in Saudi Arabia.

This notable achievement underscores the company’s commitment to providing quality engineering and construction services to the growing tourism sector in the region.

The MEP works contract includes a comprehensive range of services such as the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems required for the construction of the hotels.

Elegancia Arabia’s expertise in delivering high-quality and efficient MEP solutions makes them an ideal choice for the development of the luxury accommodations on Shura Island.

Shura Island, located off the coast of Saudi Arabia, is a unique and rapidly emerging tourist destination, known for its pristine beaches, stunning coral reefs and rich cultural heritage.

The development of these hotels comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify the economy by enhancing non-oil sectors such as tourism, entertainment and culture.

These ambitious projects are expected to attract visitors from around the world and provide a significant boost to the country’s tourism industry.

Elegancia Arabia’s successful bid for the MEP Works contract demonstrates the company’s growing presence in the region and its ability to undertake large-scale construction projects in the hospitality sector.

The company’s proficiency in delivering state-of-the-art MEP services has not only earned them recognition in the industry, but also solidified their reputation as a reliable partner for executing complex construction assignments.

The awarding of the MEP Works contract to Elegancia Arabia also highlights the strength of Estithmar Holding as a diverse conglomerate with a robust portfolio of businesses spanning multiple sectors.