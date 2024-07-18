Eight people, including Ashghal director, face charges for financial crimes

The accused face charges ranging from bribery, abuse of public office and money laundering.



The Qatari Public Prosecutor, Issa Al Nuaimi, has referred eight suspects, including a director within the Public Works Authority of Qatar (Ashghal), to the criminal court for financial misconduct crimes.



After completing its investigation, the Qatar Public Prosecution (QPP) now holds all the suspects in custody.



According to a statement published by the prosecutorial authority on Thursday, the pending charges include bribery, deliberate tampering of public funds, abuse of public office and money laundering.



The communique also revealed that the Ashghal director is a Qatari national. He faces charges for receiving money and other financial benefits in exchange for undermining the fairness and honesty of bidding processes related to the Public Works Authority.



The remaining seven suspects implicated in this financial misconduct case include five Egyptians, one Iraqi, and one Pakistani.



“[The latter] individuals provided the first suspect with such funds and benefits as bribes, and also engaged in disguising and concealing the true nature of the proceeds derived from the committed crimes,” the communique concluded.