Eid Al Fitr 2017 to begin Sunday, Qatar’s Awqaf says
The first day of Eid Al Fitr will be Sunday, June 25, officials from Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) have just announced.
Awqaf’s moon sighting committee met at their Dafna headquarters tonight to receive witness testimony and make their decision.
The moon signifies the end of Ramadan and the start of the new month, which means that the Eid holidays officially begin tomorrow.
Eid prayer will be held at 319 mosques around the country at 5:00am on Sunday. Awqaf has released a list of the prayer spaces in Arabic.
For a comprehensive guide to all the activities and events planned around town starting tomorrow, check out our Eid guide here.
What are your plans for the holiday? Thoughts?
