Eid Al Adha prayers to be held at 610 mosques across Qatar

On Saturday, the Amiri Diwan announced a 7-day official holiday period for this year’s Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha prayers will be held at some 610 mosques and prayer grounds across Qatar, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs confirmed on Monday.

The approved list of venues includes mosques, open prayer grounds and private venues across the country.

The ministry confirmed Eid Al Adha prayers will be held at 5.01am on Wednesday, the first day of the four day festival.

Following a successful first run, Qatari authorities confirmed the iconic Education City stadium will host prayers Eid Al Adha prayers this week.

The Eid prayers in April saw thousands of worshippers congregating from all over the country on the football grounds, with a special appearance by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

Qatar Foundation said it aims “to create a fun atmosphere for everyone and welcome the largest number of worshipers and attendees” at the iconic World Cup stadium.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, is a significant Islamic celebration commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as a sign of obedience to God.

It is observed with a special prayer performed in congregation, typically at a mosque or a designated prayer ground, on the morning of the tenth day of the Dhul Hijjah.

This year, Eid Al Adha will be marked by millions of Muslims on 28 June.

Ministries, government agencies and public institutions begin the holiday on 27 June 27 and return to work on 4 July.

The months of the Islamic lunar calendar begin with the sighting of the crescent and last between 29 to 30 days, depending on the moon’s phases. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th of the month, it lasts for 30 days.

Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and concluding month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, holds significant religious importance as it marks the beginning of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj, and the widely celebrated Islamic festival, Eid Al Adha.