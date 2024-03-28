Education Above All’s aid delivery to reach 233,000 Palestinians in Gaza

The foundation hopes to redouble its efforts in providing essential relief and educational assistance to affected communities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation has pledged to extend aid to 233,000 people in Gaza with relief packages valued at QAR 33 million.

Nearly six months on, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 32,490 Palestinians and injured over 74,889 while displacing more than 80 percent of the population. More than 14,000 of those killed have been children.

EAA’s aims in the enclave look to encompass vital humanitarian aid such as mental health and psychosocial support to address the deep-seated trauma.

It also looks to deploy recreational activities to foster community cohesion, alongside the provision of health and hygiene kits tailored specifically for women and girls.

The foundation is also offering scholarships to Palestinian youth, ensuring the continuity of education amidst the war.

Meanwhile, the provision of meals by the EAA serves as a lifeline for displaced families and children.

The Ramadan Campaign spearheaded by the EAA Foundation aims to assist vulnerable and displaced populations.

Throughout Ramadan, the EAA Foundation and its partners are setting up 16 diverse initiatives geared towards supporting over 25,000 beneficiaries.

These initiatives range from providing hot meals for children to delivering mental health and psychosocial support.

Eid clothes and toys, hygiene kits for women, Ramadan dessert distribution, Iftar family meals, and prayer packages are among the array of aid efforts intended for Palestinians in Gaza

Donations can be made via the EAA website or at designated partner check-out counters, extending a lifeline to the Palestinians currently undergoing one of history’s most brutal wars.

Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, faces a dire humanitarian crisis as Israel’s relentless war persists.

The attacks aimed at civilian zones and infrastructure have hindered the flow of humanitarian assistance and resulted in extensive shortages of food and medical supplies.

According to the Gaza health ministry, 27 people have died due to malnutrition and dehydration in the Gaza Strip, where the obstruction of aid by Israel has launched a significant “humanitarian disaster.”