Education Above All welcomes UN Security Council resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

The Education Above All Foundation has welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s [UNSC] resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for two weeks, emphasising its legal significance and urgent humanitarian implications.

The UNSC on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire for the remaining two weeks of Ramadan, the unconditional release of captives and “the urgent need to expand the flow” of aid into Gaza.

The United States, which vetoed three previous resolutions, abstained from voting. The other 14 council members supported and voted in favour of the resolution.

Nearly six months on, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 32,414 Palestinians while displacing more than 80 percent of the population.

As a staunch advocate for global education and the rights of children and youth in conflict zones, the EAA Foundation unequivocally denounced the targeting of civilians and the manipulation of food and aid as weapons of war.

“We firmly believe that a ceasefire is a crucial first step towards creating a conducive environment for the right to life, the right to education and the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza,” it said.

Calling upon all involved parties to adhere to the provisions of the resolution, the EAA Foundation urges the immediate implementation of a ceasefire and the removal of obstacles hindering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

“All parties must uphold their obligations under international law, and prioritise the protection of civilians, particularly children and youth,” it added.

The resolution, which the U.S. said it did not agree with in its entirety, demands an “immediate ceasefire” throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which ends in two weeks.

The resolution also demands humanitarian access to address Gaza’s urgent medical and humanitarian needs.

It urges for the ceasefire to result in a “lasting” truce, the liberation of all captives held in Gaza, and for both sides to adhere to international law regarding detainments.

The resolution was sponsored by Algeria, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, and Sierra Leone, with Algeria representing the Arab countries in the resolution.

Hamas welcomed the UNSC vote, noting that the international community bears the responsibility to ensure Israel abides by it.

UNSC resolutions are binding on all member states and a reflection of international law. However, Israel has long acted with impunity in violation of all international laws and charters.

This has become more evident with the harrowing crimes Israel carried out on the ground despite the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures of January 26.

The ICJ’s interim ruling at the time was in response to South Africa’s case accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, which it had submitted on December 29, 2023.

South Africa’s claim pointed to Israel’s violation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, though the court fell short of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza.