Earthna Center launches Qatar Sustainability Week 2024

Qatar Sustainability Week takes place from September 28 to October 5 and features more than 400 diverse activities across various private and public sectors.

Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2024 has officially begun its ninth edition, bringing together government agencies, businesses, and local communities for a week of events and initiatives aimed at promoting a sustainable future.

Led by the Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, the annual campaign is supported by various strategic, commercial, community, and media partners. Its goal is to advance Qatar’s sustainability objectives through a wide range of activities.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, highlighted the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

“Education and awareness are crucial in encouraging sustainable practices across all sectors of society,” he said in a press conference at the organisation’s headquarters on Sunday.

Sustainable practices

Over its eight-year history, QSW has attracted over 600,000 participants, reflecting the community’s growing commitment to sustainability.

QSW 2024 is set to feature more than 400 diverse activities that are designed to engage different segments of the community in both the private and public sectors.

Seminars and workshops will also cover topics ranging from sustainable urban design to promoting local produce.

The overarching goal for QSW 2024 is to align with Qatar’s and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), raising awareness about sustainable practices and the impact of individual actions on the environment.

A significant aspect of this year’s QSW is the collaboration with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, which will introduce speeches on sustainability in mosques.

This initiative seeks to reach diverse community members, emphasising the moral and ethical responsibilities towards environmental stewardship.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), QSW 2024 will also feature the fourth edition of the Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC) on October 1-2.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada, Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs at the MoECC, emphasised the government’s role in promoting sustainability.

“This week is an opportunity for us to showcase our dedication to a greener future through community engagement and partnership,” he stated.

Green Island to transform waste management

In a noteworthy addition, the launch of Green Island, Qatar’s first dedicated recycling hub, was announced.

Located within Education City, Green Island is designed to revolutionise waste management in the country.

Ouassim Alami, the Strategic Initiatives Adviser at Qatar Foundation, explained that the hub will process various materials such as plastics, paper, and metals, while also serving as a community learning centre.

“Green Island is a community-centric initiative that will provide workshops and educational programs to promote responsible consumption,” he said.

This innovative project is expected to significantly reduce landfill waste and inspire individuals and organisations to adopt sustainable practices.

“Education is the foundation for change,” Alami noted, highlighting efforts to collaborate with local schools to instill environmental responsibility in Qatar’s youth.