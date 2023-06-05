EAA volunteers take on ‘service learning’ cultural exchange in Indonesia

The group spent weeks preparing and planning for their service.

Doha News travelled with a team of 23 dedicated students from Qatar who embarked on a journey to the Indonesian city of Pontianak, aiming to empower underprivileged students through a service learning model.

Organised by Reach Out To Asia-Education Above All (ROTA-EAA), the seven-day initiative brings together a diverse team of volunteers in an effort to help those in need while also exchanging cultures through different workshops and programmes.

[Doha News]

In total, 20 students were selected from the University of Doha for Science & Technology (UDST) and three from Qatar Academy for Science & Technology (QAST). The group is 50% female and 50% male, with half of the team from Qatar.

What is expected

Organisers told Doha News that the group spent weeks meticulously preparing for their service, eager to share their knowledge and gain fresh insights from their Indonesian counterparts.

They said the volunteer trip is more than a simple exchange of knowledge and uses an immersive service learning model.

The Qatar-based students are expected to facilitate interactive workshops for local students, encompassing a broad range of topics and participatory activities to enhance the learning experience.

The sessions are the result of rigorous preparation involving applications, interviews, and a comprehensive orientation programme. Each volunteer was assigned specific roles and responsibilities, including designing presentations and developing resourceful lesson plans.

But the learning is not expected to stop with the workshops led by the students from Qatar. The visiting volunteers will also be treated to several workshops facilitated by the local students.

These workshops will revolve around traditional music, hydroponic farming, and recycled fashion, offering a valuable exchange of culture and knowledge.

Culture exchange, quality education

The Education Above All Foundation’s volunteer trip to Pontianak aims to demonstrate the enriching potential of learning experiences, fostering mutual respect and understanding among diverse communities.

It also epitomises its vision of promoting quality education for marginalised communities. By encouraging student-led workshops, the initiative fosters a sense of responsibility among the volunteers, equipping them with invaluable skills while serving others.

At the same time, the beneficiaries are empowered with improved access to practical and engaging educational resources.

Furthermore, cultural activities aligned with the Years of Culture pillars are integral parts of the trip, cementing the cross-cultural bond between Qatar and Indonesia.