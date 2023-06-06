Duke Clarity Tourbillion first edition watch debuts in Blue Salon luxury store

Limited to 8 pieces, the Clarity Tourbillon watch is driven by an in-house calibre, the 9600.

The manufacture Grand-Ducale, whose workshops are located in Luxembourg and La Chaux-de-Fonds, has presented the first timepiece from the Duke brand in Qatar’s luxury brand store, Blue Salon.

At first glance, the Duke brand has placed its timepiece among the greatest names in watchmaking.

The Duke Clarity Tourbillon First Edition comes with an octagonal-shaped case. Its case structure and bottom flanks are made of titanium-carbon fibre.

Beating at 21,600 vibrations per hour, the self-winding mechanical tourbillon movement offers a power reserve of 72 hours, gifting watch lovers a modern touch.

Limited to 8 pieces, the Clarity Tourbillon watch is driven by an in-house calibre, the 9600. Its grounded weight is made of sapphire crystal, facilitating the unobstructed view of the movement from the case-back side.

The Duke Clarity Tourbillon First Edition offers several specialised advantages and is water-resistant to 50 metres.

The watch’s bezel, including the lugs, as well as its case back and crown, is made of grade 5 titanium, a material of which the machining requires skilled precision.

The handmade finishes are then added in subtle festival of visual effects, including: hand bevelling, polished-mirror effects, reliefs made of alternating grained, sun-brushed or shot-blasted surfaces.

The Duke Clarity Tourbillon First Edition proposes a unique statement for collectors worldwide and for some exceptional retail parties, including Blue Salon, the country’s first and foremost go-to luxury department store since 1981.