Dozens injured as Israel heavily bombards Gaza’s Rafah

The casualities toll from the attack remains unclear.

Israel relentlessly bombarded residential buildings in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in dozens of Palestinians casualties, Al Jazeera reported on live television.

The Qatar-based network documented the heavy Israeli bombardment on live television as its correspondent, Hani Mahmoud, was standing near the Kuwaiti hospital, an area that is very close to the targeted buildings.

“We are hearing from people running … that multiple residential homes have been completely destroyed … and were full of people,” Mahmoud said as plumes of dark smoke were seen during the live broadcast.

Palestinian citizens and paramedics in Rafah quickly ran to the targeted sites and were seen carrying at least 25 wounded people into the Kuwaiti Hospital, with the total casualties still unclear.

Mahmoud said that the hospital’s capacity does not allow it to take in a large number of injuries. The Al Jazeera reporter said that the majority of the wounded are women and children.

The lack of ambulances has forced people to transport the injured on a donkey cart, Mahmoud added, noting that Israeli drones had circled the area for five days preparing to launch the attack.

Another attack took place minutes later in the area that is closer to the shared Egyptian border, southwest of Rafah city, raising the total number of Israeli raids in the area on Wednesday to five.

Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 19,650 Palestinians and wounded 52,600 others in Gaza, Palestine’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

Euro-Med reported a much higher figure on Tuesday of 26,612, including 10,305 children and those who are presumed dead under the rubble.

The war internally displaced 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed 63,920 homes, the European agency added.