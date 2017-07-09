Doha Metro to begin testing its first trains by year-end

Qatar Rail will begin testing its first Doha Metro trains by December, officials have announced.

More than 52,000 people are working to ensure the public transport systems opens to passenger traffic in two years time.

Also by year-end, Qatar Rail aims to complete three of the 37 metro stations being built for the first phase of the project.

Over 280 million man-hours have been completed and 10 Metro Packages have now progressed to the next stage of construction pic.twitter.com/PqVR3xTIdG — Qatar Rail (@qrc_official) July 8, 2017

These “pilot” stations are Al Qassar, part of Red Line North underground; Al Doha Al Jadeda, which is part of Red Line South underground; and the Economic Zone, one of the elevated stations on the Red Line South.

The goal is to ensure Civil Defense readiness and keep things progressing on time, Qatar Rail said in a statement this week.

Progress made

Tunneling on the public transportation network was finished at a breakneck pace last year.

And work is now underway to set up the stations across three lines (Red, Gold and Green).

According to CEO and managing director Abdulla Al-Subaie, more than 60 percent of Phase 1 is now complete.

Officials previously said that they aim to finish 70 percent of the project by the end of this year. This entails:

Completing track installation works;

Taking delivery of the first four of its 75 driverless trains in Doha; and

Awarding key operator contracts.

Speaking at a recent workshop, Al-Subaie said:

“The 10 Metro civil packages have now progressed to the next stage of construction, which will see all the 37 stations undergo mechanical, electrical and architectural fit-outs, a colossal undertaking and notable milestone for a landmark project.”

When it opens, the metro will also connect to two other separate rail projects.

They are the Lusail light-rail line, which contractors say will be operational by 2020; and a long-distance passenger and freight service linking to the GCC rail, whose timetable remains unknown.

