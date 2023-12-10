Doha Forum 2023: Qatar’s PM highlights global double standards in calling for Gaza ceasefire

The relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza has persisted for more than two months, with Palestinian women and children representing 70% of the total casualties.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani highlighted the global double standards in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday, as Israel’s genocide in the Strip continued for more than two months.

“We saw those who were calling for a global position against the occupation in a different context are hesitant now to condemn the crimes that are happening now in the Gaza Strip and not calling for an international agreement to put an end to these crimes,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, told the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital.

The senior Qatari official has placed Gaza at the centre of his speech at the high-profile event, which takes place at the Sheraton Hotel on Sunday and Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed told the audience that the event’s latest edition was taking place during “the darkest time as polarisation increases around the world.”

He noted that the Gaza Strip was “witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster” that prompted questions over the global systems.

“These questions become more pressing as we continue to see the horrifying scenes that we might sometimes look away from,” Sheikh Mohammed said, referring to the harrowing scenes of the killings of Palestinians in Gaza.

Since October 7, the occupation forces have killed more than 17,700 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the latest figures by Palestine’s health ministry.

Euro-Med reported a much higher figure on Friday of 23,012, including 9,077 children and missing Palestinians under the rubble.

In his address at the Doha Forum, Sheikh Mohammed pointed to the double standards in international efforts aimed at halting the war in Gaza.

“The world was split between some who called for an end to this world and putting an end to the war machine and others who hesitated to even call for a ceasefire,” he explained.

“We saw those who were calling for a global position against the occupation in a different context are hesitant now to condemn the crimes that are happening now in the Gaza Strip and not calling for an international agreement to put an end to these crimes,” he added.

On Friday, the United States used its veto power to block a United Nations resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, triggering outrage over Washington’s backing of Israel’s atrocities on the ground.

On November 2, the US House of Representatives passed a Republican bill to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel.

The amount was in addition to the annual $3.8 billion military aid that includes fighter jets and destructive bombs. Israel is the largest recipient of US foreign military aid.

The US also provided Israel with 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells “shortly after” the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, according to a Wall Street Journal report on December 1.

Amnesty International confirmed in a report on Tuesday that US-made arms were being used by Israel after reviewing fragments of the munition found under the rubble of two civilian houses in Gaza.

The report found that the Israeli occupation forces used American-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions weighing between 1,000-to-2,000 pounds, during their attacks on civilians’ houses in the south of Wadi Gaza in October.