Doha Forum 2023: Experts still see hope for Sudan 

On Monday, the regional body IGAD expressed it secured a promise from the recognised army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At the Doha Forum, several experts highlighted the ongoing war in Sudan, addressing the mediation attempts led by Saudi Arabia, the US, Egypt, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer addressed the Sudanese war, voicing progress from a so-called commitment from warring parties to implement a ceasefire and hold a political dialogue.

“I just arrived early this morning from Djibouti, where we were invited to participate in the United States in the extraordinary summit with the heads of states there,” the US diplomat said at Doha Forum.

“And I come away with some sense of progress. The leaders engaged with both Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who was there in person, and General Hemedti, who was contacted by phone and were able to get commitments from both of them for an unconditional ceasefire as well as a hopefully soon-to-be-held meeting between the two to try to again bring an end to this conflict,” Hammer added.

The US ambassador expressed hope for the commitments secured from the war leaders and urged them to honour them for the benefit of the Sudanese people.

“I will undertake to try to make sure that the commitments are followed through General Burhan in person, committed to a unilateral ceasefire and this face to face. As did General Hemedti, they have to live up to their words, their actions have to reflect their commitments,” Hammer told audiences at Doha Forum.

The Djibouti meeting attended by the US official was organized by IGAD – an eight-country trade bloc comprising countries in East Africa – and the African Union.

Since the war erupted in April of this year, organizations like IGAD have attempted to create a ceasefire for Sudan.

On Sunday, The UN’s humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan said that eight months into a conflict between rival generals that has torn the country apart, the situation is “catastrophic.”

“We are facing a population that is about 24.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance,” according to the UN representative.

“To date, we’ve been able to reach about four million, and our goal is to hopefully reach around 18 million” who face immense challenges with “health, water and sanitation, food and malnutrition,” the UN official added.