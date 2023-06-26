Doha Festival City, Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard launch exclusive mall gift card

Doha Festival City has partnered with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Mastercard to launch an exclusive gift card.

The latest cashless in-mall payment option can be used at all Doha Festival City retail, F&B and entertainment outlets.

Powered by a Mastercard prepaid card solution, the Doha Festival City Gift Card offers shoppers a better, safer, and more convenient way to pay, ensuring a seamless checkout experience across the mall’s retailers.

The new card makes a perfect gift for any occasion that provides access to over 500 stores, a wide variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences under one roof.

The Gift Card also has future plans to unlock exclusive perks for its holders.

Qatar’s residents and visitors can purchase the gift card at the dedicated customer service desk located on the ground and first floors of the Mall, and can load their cards with any amount ranging from 50 QAR through to 5,000 QAR.

The issuance process is fast and efficient – all customers need to do is present their QID. Once purchased, the card is non-refundable and non-reloadable. Each load is valid up to two years.

Users can check the card balance 24/7 at any QIB ATM. A four-digit pre-set PIN code is associated with the card, guaranteeing the utmost security.

Commenting on the launch of the gift card, Robert Hall, General Manager, Doha Festival City, said, “We are incredibly excited to launch this easy payment solution that allows our visitors to shop and pay effortlessly when purchasing from their preferred outlets at Doha Festival City.

In line with our slogan ‘It’s My Place, My Choice’, we are working with our retailers and other partners to create personalised and unique shopping experiences for everyone.”

He further added that, “The Doha Festival City Gift Card, powered by QIB and Mastercard, is an ideal gifting option during festive seasons, as it offers an opportunity to indulge in retail therapy at a myriad of mall outlets, where everyone can find something special. Simple and safe to use, the gift card enhances the shopping experience of visitors at their mall of choice in Qatar.”

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, commented on the occasion, saying: “In today’s digitally connected world, Mastercard is committed to providing innovative solutions that enable a safe, secure, and convenient payment experience.

We are pleased to collaborate with Doha Festival City and QIB to launch this special new gift card in Qatar. We will continue to work closely with our partners to leverage our expertise to introduce products with our consumers’ evolving needs at the heart of the design process.”

Tarek Fawzi, General Manager, Wholesale Banking Group, QIB, also said: “We value the relationship we have with our partners Mastercard and Doha Festival City, one of the prime shopping destinations in Qatar.

We are always working towards meeting their needs by offering them innovative tailored products and services that help grow their businesses. Our expertise, combined with our platforms, enabled us to support the launch of this gift card, which we are confident will enrich the experience of the mall’s customers.”