‘Disrespectful’: Man detained for throwing Qatari money bills at by passers

Authorities took action against a man after a video went viral on social media during the Eid holiday.

A man filmed throwing cash at crowds along the Doha Corniche has been arrested by authorities, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed.

The individual, filmed in the act while wearing a white traditional thobe, was apprehended after a video of the incident went viral on social media during the Eid holiday.

بالإشارة إلى ما تم تداوله عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من قيام شخص برمي عملة قطرية على الجمهور في منطقة الكورنيش، فقد تم ضبط الشخص وإحالته للنيابة العامة لاستكمال إجراءتها القانونية بحقه #الداخلية_قطر — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) April 25, 2023

In the video, the man is seen to be standing on a higher platform and throwing Qatari bills at people, who rushed to take the money.

News of the incident sparked debates online with some suggesting he may have been trying to ‘spread Eid cheer’ during the holidays. However, Qatari law prohibits the disrespect of money, and throwing it on the floor or at people would constitute a violation.

After the video went viral online, a number of social media users rushed to defend the person on Twitter, while others called him out, stating that throwing the money instead of handing it out or donating it is deemed disrespectful and ill-mannered.

Shortly after the incident, MoI confirmed in a tweet that the person has been arrested and will be referred to the Public Prosecution to complete legal procedures against him.

Authorities also urged the public to refrain from engaging in such acts and to celebrate the holidays in a safe and responsible manner.

The MoI has also called on the public to report any incidents that violate the law or endanger public safety and said it is committed to maintaining peace and order and warned it will take appropriate action against anyone who breaks the law.