Disney On Ice returns to Qatar for second time

Visit Qatar brings back Disney On Ice with its spectacular new production “Let’s Celebrate!” featuring beloved Disney tales and characters.

Visit Qatar has announced the return of the second edition of Disney On Ice with its latest production, “Let’s Celebrate!” at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena).

Scheduled to run from November 22 to 30, the event promises to be a delightful experience for families, featuring beloved Disney characters.

“Let’s Celebrate” invites audiences to join iconic characters like Mickey and Minnie as they showcase memorable stories through breathtaking skating and impressive choreography.

The production will include popular songs from films such as Encanto, Frozen, and Toy Story, making it a perfect outing for Disney fans of all ages.

The show features approximately 250 costumes, with some performers changing outfits up to five times during a performance.

Audiences will journey to Colombia to meet Mirabel and her family in Encanto before embarking on an adventure with Moana and the demigod Maui to save the island of Motunui.

The performance will also take viewers to Arendelle, where royal sisters Anna and Elsa highlight the importance of true love as the ultimate magic. Additionally, the enchanting world of Fantasia will be featured, featuring the Sorcerer’s Apprentice who brings brooms to life.

The ABHA Arena, home to the Al Sadd handball team, has previously hosted events like the 2023 Judo World Championships.

Tickets for Disney On Ice: “Let’s Celebrate” are currently available at several different selling points, with showtimes varying by day.