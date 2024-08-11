Discover Georgia’s Hidden Gems with Silk Hospitality

To make the most of your visit to Georgia, Qatari travelers should consider staying at one of Silk Hospitality’s premier hotels. They include the luxurious Radisson Collection Hotel at Tsinandali Estate, the elegant Radisson Blu Iveria Tbilisi, or the stylish Radisson Blu Batumi. With just a three-hour flight from Doha, you can immerse yourself in Georgia’s stunning landscapes, captivating history, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.

Tsinandali Estate: A Radisson Collection Hotel

Located in the beautiful Kakheti region, Tsinandali Estate combines 19th-century history with modern luxury. Once owned by the Chavchavadze family, it has been carefully preserved and revitalized under the visionary leadership of George Ramishvili, founder and chairman of Silk Road Group. Today, it showcases stunning designs by top architects and designers.

Guests can visit the historic house museum and enjoy the 18-hectare park, which hosts many events throughout the year.

The estate is home to the prestigious Tsinandali Festival, featuring world-class musicians like Yuja Wang and Marta Argerich. This year’s 6th edition of the festival is set to commence on August 31st and will continue until September 8th. For those interested in experiencing exquisite classical music, contact Irine Mirianashvili, Silk Hospitality’s representative in the Middle East, at [email protected] for details on hotel packages and concert ticket bookings.

To dive into Georgian culture, visit Tsinandali Estate for hands-on cooking experiences with Khinkali, Khachapuri, and Tone bread. Enjoy meals at the excellent Georgian restaurants Natella and Prince Alexander. For relaxation and sports, guests can use The Anne Semonin Spa, a rooftop pool with mountain views (heated year-round), a convertible pool, tennis and padel courts, and a gym.

Radisson Blu Batumi



In the lively seaside city of Batumi, the Radisson Blu Batumi, designed by Michele De Lucchi, is perfect for couples and families. It offers stunning views of the Black Sea and the city’s mix of old and new. The hotel is just a short walk from Batumi Boulevard and local attractions.

Radisson Blu Batumi has a private Iveria Beach, reachable by golf cart in two minutes.

Guests can enjoy excellent health and wellness facilities, including indoor and outdoor pools, an Anne Semonin Spa, and a fitness center with great views.

Dining options include Medea Restaurant, featuring authentic Georgian food with live entertainment, and Umami at Clouds on the 19th floor, offering a mix of Asian dishes.

For adventure seekers, the hotel offers a boat rental service for a stunning trip along the Black Sea coast, with beautiful views of Batumi and Adjara.

A Legacy of Excellence – Radisson Blu Hotel in Tbilisi

Silk Hospitality started with the Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel in Tbilisi in 2009, right in the center of Georgia’s capital. This hotel marked the beginning of a successful journey, offering guests great experiences and scenic views of the city’s historic skyline and river.

The hotel, just minutes from Narikala Fortress and the Old Street District, has the Anne Semonin Spa on the 18th floor with stunning views.

Guests can enjoy Italian dishes at Filini, which has a lovely terrace, and Asian cuisine at Umami. Silk Hospitality is dedicated to providing memorable experiences and local flavor in every detail of their service, creating lasting connections with all guests.

