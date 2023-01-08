Did Ronaldo trigger Al Nassr’s termination of Vincent Aboubakr contract?

The Cameroon icon earned his stripes on the international stage by defeating Brazil in a historic match at the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has been registered by his new club Al-Nassr in place of forward Vincent Aboubakar, who has been dropped, inciting social media users to blame the Portuguese superstar.

Tying the unexpected termination of Aboubakar to Ronaldo’s ego, social media accounts argue that the African icon’s removal is shameful since he’s one of the best players on the Saudi squad.

Despite the ill-intended reporting by some media outlets citing Ronaldo as a reason for Aboubakar’s dumping, the decision was expected to happen.

At most, eight foreign football players are allowed by the Saudi football federation and Ronaldo’s arrival Al-Nassr marked him as the ninth.

The release of the Cameroonian striker made way for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who had been rumoured to want to leave the club, with several clubs interested in the football after his legendary World Cup performance.

According to several media outlets, the veteran African striker is now whispered to join Erik ten Hag’s side on a temporary contract for the rest of the season.

During his Middle Eastern spell, Aboubakar registered 13 goals and six assists.

The footballer will now make his way to a more competitive league, with Ronaldo given the all-clear to make his long-awaited debut for the Saudis.

The 37-year-old will likely debut in Al-Nassr’s Pro League match against Al-Ettifaq on 22nd January.