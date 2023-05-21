Demand for QEF signals Qatar’s role as ‘global platform for dialogue’

Last year, some 1,000 participants took part at QEF.

This year’s Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) has proven to be in high demand from international officials, organisations and institutes due to the success of previous editions of the event, a Qatari official told the press on Sunday.

Chairperson of the Supreme Committee Organising the QEF Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani highlighted year on year growth for the renowned international event and said Qatar has become “global platform for dialogue”.

“The positive challenge we are facing is the high demand to attend the forum from around the world, including delegates and entrepreneurs. And we face this issue every year,” Sheikh Ali said.

Taking place at the newly opened Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in Lusail, the event is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday and will run until Thursday.

Powered by Bloomberg, last year’s event gathered around 1,000 participants including more than 75 keynote speakers, entrepreneurs, business figures, diplomats and CEO’s.

This year’s event places special focus on “the story of global growth” while touching on the latest issues affecting industries around the world. Some of the discussion include inflation, renewable energy and sports investments.

Mubarak Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organszing Conferences at Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the organisers have been focusing on enhancing the visitor experience for QEF and beyond.

Al-Kuwari said more than 32 official delegations are heading to Doha for the event though the number is likely to increase.

“We will provide the best experience for guests that we are expecting to attend the forum,” Al-Kuwari said.

The latest edition of QEF is the second to take place in-person following Covid restrictions. However, last year’s event was attended by Elon Musk, who joined virtually.

Doha News sat down with numerous figures at QEF, including former United States Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Qatar’s World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater, Egypt’s Finance Minister Mohamed Maait among others.

During his opening speech last year, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that human values and peacekeeping were primary to dealing with issues across the world.

“Supporting the economy, investment and innovation in parallel with consolidating shared human values and peacekeeping is the way to build the necessary capacities in order to transcend crises and overcome challenges,” said Sheikh Tamim.