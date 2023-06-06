Deliveroo Qatar launches Summer programme prioritising rider wellbeing 

Restaurants are being urged to offer water and rest areas for riders, while customers are encouraged to provide water to riders upon delivery.

Deliveroo Qatar has introduced a range of summer initiatives to prioritise the safety and comfort of its agency riders.

These measures, focused on rider well-being, highlight the online delivery platform’s commitment to supporting and ensuring the overall welfare and safety of riders.

Commenting on these initiatives, Yazan Aburaqabeh, Head of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East, said: “Our riders have always been at the heart of our business, and it is our duty to prioritise their safety and satisfaction throughout the year.

We are committed to implementing effective measures and providing valuable resources to support our riders and improve their overall experience.”

Summer hydration and heat management:

Deliveroo has rolled out comprehensive communications to provide riders with valuable tips and guidance on staying hydrated, dealing with the heat and prioritising their well-being throughout the season.

Restaurants are being urged to offer water and rest areas for riders, while customers are encouraged to provide water to riders upon delivery.

Deliveroo will be distributing electrolyte packets and have set up ice machines at agency housing facilities to ensure riders can beat the heat and stay refreshed during their breaks.

Refillable water bottles are distributed to riders to ensure they stay hydrated by refilling their bottles throughout the day.

Deliveroo Summer vehicles

Deliveroo is introducing cars to address the challenges posed by the summer heat in compliance with the Ministry of Labour’s regulations.

The vehicles will be deployed from 9am to 4pm, allowing deliveries to continue during peak hours.

Riders kits

Deliveroo has made significant investments in rider kits to improve comfort during the peak summer season.

The company has also started installing windshield visors on bikes to protect riders from weather conditions, improve their visibility while on the road, and enhance their safety.

These measures aim to alleviate potential heat stress and ensure a more comfortable experience for Deliveroo riders.

Top performers bonuses and rewards:

Deliveroo’s Rider Operations will be organising events to reward top-performing riders, acknowledge customer champions and recognise the most presentable riders.

The Roowards initiatives will celebrate the dedication and commitment of riders who continue to deliver an exceptional experience to customers.