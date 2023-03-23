Deliveroo launches ‘Full Life’ campaign to support communities across Qatar

The Deliveroo in-app round-up feature will allow users to donate to Qatar Charity.

Deliveroo Qatar has launched its ‘Full Life’ campaign in partnership with Qatar Charity, to support the local communities across Qatar through an easy-to-use round-up feature at checkout which will facilitate donations.

As a pillar of the online delivery platform’s global ‘Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy,’ the campaign was initially launched in the UK in 2021 to tackle food insecurity and has expanded across all Deliveroo markets.

With the click of a button, customers can now round up their bill at checkout when placing an order on the Deliveroo App.

Donations without the hassle

The round-up feature will give customers the opportunity to conveniently donate a nominal amount to Qatar Charity without having to switch to a different page.

Speaking about this collaboration, Ahmed Yousef Fakhro, CEO’s assistant for the Resources Development and Media Sector in Qatar said: “The round-up feature at the checkout page on Deliveroo App is a great opportunity for customers in Qatar to easily donate to individuals with low-incomes and those in need.

We are proud to be Deliveroo’s first charity partner in Qatar and we look forward to supporting vulnerable communities and making a real difference in the world.”

Fakhro also called on companies and commercial entities to emulate Deliveroo’s collaboration with Qatar Charity, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, to provide support for low-income families and workers in Qatar.

He further emphasised the importance of implementing humanitarian and development projects to benefit vulnerable groups in poor communities around the world.

Keshav Jayant, Country Manager of Deliveroo Qatar said: “I would like to thank Qatar Charity for joining forces in the launch of our ‘Full Life’ Campaign in Qatar. Giving back has always been an integral part of our company’s ethos and we are delighted and honoured to be serving Qatar’s community.

Deliveroo technology has enabled us to utilise our platform to positively impact the communities where we operate. We have seen ‘Full Life’ gain a lot of success in other markets globally and we’re looking forward to the impact this will have on the communities in Qatar.”

Customers wanting to take part in “Full Life” and support communities in need can do so by donating at checkout through the app.