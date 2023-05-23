Deliveroo expands its reach to new locations in Qatar

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski.

Deliveroo has announced its expansion into various cities across Qatar including Lusail, Old Airport, Nuaimi, Maamoura, Al Rayyan and Umm Salal area.

This expansion is expected to offer over half a million people access to the Deliveroo platform and connect them with their favourite restaurants in new areas.

Deliveroo’s restaurant partners can also reach customers in those areas, and more riders will have the opportunity to join the platform as the fleet size increases to serve new areas across the country.

This move is an opportunity for Deliveroo to enhance its offerings to its three-sided marketplace of consumers, restaurants and riders and reaffirm its commitment to delivering high-quality food and exceptional service to customers in Qatar.

The expansion is a testament to the company’s commitment in delivering the most reliable delivery experience in the country.

“We are excited to announce our expansion to new locations across Qatar. With this expansion, we aim to conveniently connect customers with their favourite restaurants and bring a new variety of food options to their doorstep,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Qatar and Kuwait.

“As Deliveroo steadily expands its footprint in Qatar, we remain committed to providing the highest level of service to restaurants, customers and riders – a step further towards our mission to becoming the definitive online food company and the platform that people turn to whenever they think about food.”

Deliveroo started operating in Qatar in September 2022 across Doha, Pearl and Westbay, giving access to a diverse range of local and international restaurant choices, along with a fast and reliable delivery service for consumers.

Since its launch, Deliveroo partnered with over 1,500 international and local restaurants, onboarded hundreds of riders who reported high levels of satisfaction, implemented two programs focused on environmental sustainability and recently launched its CSR campaign ‘Full Life’ with Qatar Charity focusing on food insecurity.

Customers in the new locations can download Deliveroo App and start ordering their meals today.