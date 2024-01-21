Death toll of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza exceeds 25,000 as attacks continue

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly, with limited access to essentials like food and water.

Israel has carried out 17 massacres in Gaza within the last 24 hours, tragically resulting in the deaths of 178 civilians and causing injuries to 293 others.

This recent escalation has brought the total number of Palestinians killed by Israel in its genocidal campaign since October 7 to 25,105, with the injured tallying up to 62,681.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, as Israeli forces continue their offensive across the Strip, significantly intensifying in Khan Younis.

The escalation of their assault has not only been limited to Gaza but has also been in the West Bank, following raids by Israeli forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amidst increasing domestic and international criticism, has firmly rejected the notion of post-war “Palestinian sovereignty”.

As the attacks rage on, particularly severe in southern Gaza, additional concerns are rising over potential wider regional implications due to concurrent strikes in Syria and Iraq.

The Israeli army has distributed flyers in southern Gaza seeking information about captives taken by Hamas on October 7.

In Rafah, at least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle, as confirmed by the Gaza health ministry.

The West Bank is experiencing a surge in violence. Israeli forces have demolished houses in Hebron, claimed to be properties of Palestinian gunmen responsible for a past attack. Concurrently, clashes have erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters in several West Bank locations.

Amidst these tensions, the United States, a major military supporter of Israel, has called for greater care in civilian protection, while disagreeing with Israel over the future governance of Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office has emphasised that maintaining security control over Gaza is paramount to Israel’s safety, a stance that directly conflicts with the demand for Palestinian sovereignty.

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, underscored at the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Uganda that the Palestinian right to statehood is fundamental and its denial cannot be accepted.

UNRWA reports approximately 1.7 million displaced individuals in Gaza, with about a million concentrated in the Rafah area. The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly, with limited access to essentials like food and water, as reported by the UN’s OCHA.

There has been an escalation in regional tensions, after an Israeli strike in Damascus reportedly killed the Revolutionary Guards’ spy chief in Syria, among others, prompting retaliation threats from Tehran. Similarly, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have engaged in deadly exchanges, with casualties reported on both sides.

In Iraq, a US-led coalition base faced a missile attack, claimed by the Tehran-aligned Islamic Resistance.

The US military also reported strikes against Yemen’s Houthis, who have been targeting Israeli-linked shipping in solidarity with Gaza.

The UK has also expressed disappointment over Netanyahu’s stance against Palestinian sovereignty, highlighting international concern over the escalating conflict and its broader implications.