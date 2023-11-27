Deadly Israeli raids kill 8 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israel’s deadly raid in the Occupied West Bank comes amid a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in the besieged Gaza strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has said 8 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the Occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera..



Five of the victims were killed in Jenin, while the three others were killed elsewhere in the occupied West Bank the next day, according to the report.

Eleven people were injured and up to 14 others were arrested during the raid, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, adding that the public service centre at Jenin’s refugee camp was also hit by drone strikes.

“Israeli occupation forces accompanied by bulldozers stormed the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank from multiple directions,” according to the news agency.

In a video uploaded via X by Palestine’s Quds News Network, military tankers were seen patrolling the town of Yaabad, west of Jenin.

تغطية صحفية: قوات الاحتلال تقتحم بلدة يعبد غرب جنين قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/kUTr3bfyLk — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 27, 2023

Since the start of Israel’s military offensive on October 7, raids in the occupied West Bank have intensified, with at least 3,200 Palestinians arrested since.

The latest raid comes amid a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel in the besieged Gaza strip.

At least 20,000 Gazans have been killed since the start of the war in Gaza, while an estimated 239 people have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank during that time.

Palestinian prisoners released

As part of the Qatari-brokered truce, 150 Palestinian prisoners will be freed from Israeli jails in exchange for 50 captives held in Gaza.



On Saturday, 24 women and 15 teenage boys were released by Israel and allowed to return to their homes in the occupied West Bank. This saw crowds take to the streets of Beitunia as buses carrying the freed Palestinian prisoners drove through.



The now freed women and children were among 300 names of Palestinian prisoners placed on a list by Israeli authorities ahead of the truce.



According to the BBC, less than 25 percent of the Palestinians on Israel’s list were actually convicted for crimes.

“The vast majority are being held on remand while awaiting trial. Most of those listed are teenage boys – 40% of them under the age of 18,” said the BBC report. .



According to Defense for Children International in Palestine, Israeli forces detain between 500 and 700 Palestinian children each year.