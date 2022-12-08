David Beckham applauds Qatar Foundation’s sports services for disabled people

Qatar’s World Cup stadiums and training sites have enabled people with disabilities and limited mobility to easily access and move around the stadiums.

Football legend David Beckham has commended Qatar Foundation’s services that enable people with disabilities to enjoy sports, particularly football.

The former English footballer visited a number of facilities run by the Qatar Foundation during a trip to Qatar.

Beckham noted the accessibility services provided for World Cup fans, which have allowed people with disabilities to easily attend games across the different stadiums in Doha.

“This is an example of the power of sport and the power of this tournament,” Beckham said.

“It’s great that there are all of these offerings for children with different needs, where they have the chance to attend games in football stadiums in comfort, and also have somewhere to get away from the hectic side of a football match with their families.”

Beckham also commended the sensory assistance mobile trailer provided by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

“The interactive features inside the sensory mobile trailer caters to different sensory needs for children,” he said.

“And because each of us responds differently to stimulations, the sensory mobile trailer provides a variety of elements to help fans take a break from the loud atmosphere of a game.”

During his visit, Beckham also stopped at Education City stadium and attended an art installation at the Education City, entitled “Come Together” by the South Korean artist Choi Jeong Hwa. The art works depict the joy of the football fans and locals in Qatar in hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Beckham’s tour also included a visit to the Goals 2022 exhibition held at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Design Arts in Qatar, where he viewed a collection of photos and videos capturing stories from the lives of people in Qatar during the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar is a signatory of the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) since 2008, and has been implementing various projects to further enhance the quality of services offered to people with disabilities.