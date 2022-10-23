Darb Al Saai 2022: New location to welcome thousands at this year’s World Cup national day

Darb Al Saai is the largest venue for celebrating Qatar National Day, and this year, it will hold more celebrations than ever.

Darb Al Saai is finally back with over 4,500 activities lined up to entertain Qataris, residents and World Cup fans at the festival’s biggest location yet.

For years, Darb Al Saai grounds have been used as a way for visitors to learn more about the Gulf nation’s rich past and heritage. A plethora of activities are also made available to incorporate entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Its name, ‘Darb Al-Saai’, translates to ‘the messenger’s route’, which was the road taken by delegates of Qatar’s founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani, to deliver his internal and external messages and directives, according to Al Araby Al Jadeed.

This year, however, the festival has been moved to a much bigger location to accommodate more visitors and expand the number of events taking place during the 24-day celebrations, especially as it coincides with the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Now located in Umm Salal Mohammed across a 150,000 square metre area, the festival will kick off on November 25 and will continue until the Qatar National Day on December 18, which will also mark the football tournament’s final.

“The fans during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will reveal the bright aspects of our history and culture, our belief in civilised interaction with other cultures, and our pride in our Arab and Islamic values,” said the General Supervisor of the National Day Celebrations, Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali.

“As much as the national day activities enhance the elements of the national memory of the people of Qatari society, they give the new generation the opportunity to build their national character, as the national day dedicates a number of activities for youth and youth, so that the national day becomes a space of communication between all generations.”

The new location is conveniently accessible from three major roads and the Doha Metro through the Green Line’s Old Rayyan Station, and also includes a huge parking lot than can accommodate around 3,500 cars. The parking is also connected to seven main gates and five service gates for entry, which highly improves traffic flow.

In total, over 4,500 exciting cultural, heritage, sports, and entertainment events are set to take place, including poetry readings, musical performances, literary, intellectual, and artistic seminars, exhibitions, contests, two museums, a variety of crafts and folk games, and workshops.

