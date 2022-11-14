Culture-hub Katara catches World Cup fever ahead of kick-off

A month of non-stop music, performances, and staggering shows.

Katara is aglow and all dressed in its best ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as it prepares to welcome thousands of football fans from around the world and showcase the beauty of Qatari culture.

The world-class Cultural Village Foundation has hundreds of entertainment and cultural activities lined up with a plethora of art, dance, music, painting, folklore, and performing arts to keep fans busy.

The foundation will offer visitors a feast of events with activities from various cultures to serve as a meeting point for unification.

A staggering 51 main events and 300 sub-events will entertain and immerse visitors with diverse tastes and expectations.

Care for a selfie?

With flags of the World Cup qualifying countries adorning every street, corner, and promenade, Katara’s Cultural Village is decked out in its artistic best.

New installations and vibrant signage and paintings have been added across the areas to hype up the atmosphere for incoming international football fans.

A number of murals painted by local and foreign artists on building facades have recently been unveiled, showcasing the beauty of local street artists.

Recently, Katara also unveiled the mural Without Borders by Brazilian artist Calvin Kubik on Building 48, Michel Lopez’s depiction of Qatar’s Cuban friends on Building 15, and Eva Bracamontes’ Birds Game on Building 16.

Festivities

Preparations are well underway for the annual Katara Traditional Dhow Festival, set to run throughout the tournament.

Visitors can experience unique competitions, see traditional marine performances and take part in several cultural activities and events that reflect the heritage of Qatar’s ancestors.

Hosting the popular dhow festival allows the Gulf state to shed light on the relationship between modern-day Qatar and its history to highlight how essential the boats are in shaping the country’s identity and culture.

It also educates visitors on the history of pearl diving and its significance in shaping the country. This, in addition to several other events, allows Qatar to revive and preserve its centuries-old maritime heritage.

The wooden dhow boats are deeply rooted in Qatar’s history and traditional sailing heritage. The boats have been cruising the waters of the Arabian sea for centuries, providing Qatari citizens with an essential lifeline to trade fresh water, fruits, and merchandise.

The dhows were used by Qataris to fish and dive for pearls, which played a huge role in Qatar’s history before the discovery of oil and gas led to a boom in its wealth.

More than a decade ago, Qatar launched an event that celebrated the history of its boats, which birthed the first edition of the Katara International Dhow Festival.

This year’s festival will feature performances from nine nations: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Yemen, India, Turkey, and Tanzania.

Every day of the festival, the flags of the 32 qualified teams will be raised and placed on beautifully preserved traditional dhow boats before sailing past the Doha Corniche as well as Qatar’s renowned Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

In addition to these events, Katara will constantly be alive with street performances, live music, and celebrations in the month leading up to Qatar’s National Day on December 18.