Croatia reveals final 26-man squad for Qatar World Cup 

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric will lead his team for the final time as Croatia has announced their 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will team up with Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, and goalkeeper Ivica Ivusic.

Forward Ivan Perisic will return to the World Cup stage with the likes of Dominik Livakovic and Josip Pivaric.

Several players from the Russian 2018 tournament won’t be appearing due to retirement, including Danijel Subasic, Ivan Rakitic, and Mario Mandzukic.

Surprisingly, Rangers forward Antonio Colak didn’t make the final cut of the final roster despite being selected in the provisional group.

Additionally, eight strikers were cut by coach Zlatko Dalic who will lead his squad to his second World Cup.

Coming to the World Cup, Modric has pulled up more than 150 appearances for the Croatians, which is more games than anyone in the country’s history.

Netting 22 goals, Modric will be grouped against Morocco, Canada, and Belgium in this year’s contest.

Croatia’s national football team has appeared in the FIFA World Cup on five occasions 1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, and 2018.

In its first World Cup of 1998, Croatia would finish with a strong performance and place third in the tournament. However, the team’s best result thus far was in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as they reached the finals but yielded to France.

The Belgians will challenge Modric’s squad to climb out of its group as they race to make a comeback for the FIFA title.

Ahead of coming to Qatar’s pitch, Croatia will play one final friendly fixture against Saudi Arabia on November 16.

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Head Coach: Zlatko Dalic