Crespo crowned Qatar Stars League’s ‘Best Coach’ for January

The former Argentine footballer holds a record for scoring over 300 goals in a career spanning 19 years.

Hernan Crespo of Al Duhail has been named as the 2022-2023 season QNB Stars League’s Best Coach for January, per a statement from Qatar Stars League (QSL).

Argentina’s fourth-highest goalscorer was crowned the title for his phenomenal season with The Red Knights as he led the team to first in the league.

The former World Cup player ushered Al Duhail into four consecutive wins in an integral part of the season.

“Under Crespo, Al Duhail played four matches (Weeks 8, 9, 11 and 12) and won all of them, netting a maximum 12 points.” a statement from QSL read.

Topping the best teams in the league, the Crespo squad beat Al Gharafa 3-0, Umm Salal 3-1, Al Shamal 2-0, and Al Wakrah 1-0 to conquer the standings.

In addition to the power run, The Red Knights nailed nine goals and conceded only one, placing them as both a solid attacking team and a rigid defensive team.

Having several coaching spells in the Italian and Brazillian leagues, Crespo joined the Qatari pitch at the beginning of the season.

As a player, Crespo was known for his speedy, persistent, and powerful striking at both the international and local levels.

During qualification for the 2002 World Cup, Crespo was the leading scorer for Argentina with nine goals as they topped the South American group.

Despite not winning a World Cup final, Crespo ended his international career with 35 goals in 64 matches, sitting as his country’s fourth-highest goalscorer.