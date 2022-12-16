CR Runway rocks 974 Stadium with 150 designers, 80 models from 50 countries

The long-awaited Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show is finally here!

People had the chance to enjoy 974 Stadium once again before bidding goodbye to the iconic arena, which will be dismantled and relocated abroad.

Some 150 designers from six continents and 50 countries presented in front of 25,000 spectators at the centre of the Ras Abu Aboud 974 Stadium.

The Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway program works to highlight emerging artists and provide a stage for their works. It coincided with the FIFA World Cup as part of Qatar Creates’ offerings.

All proceeds from the show go towards Education Above All, an organisation focused on providing education to underprivileged children.

Italian artist Gala Rizzatto was first to perform with her hit ‘Freed From Desire’, also dubbed as one of the unofficial World Cup songs given how often it was played during games and at the FIFA Fan Festival.

World-renowned Puerto Rican singer Ozuna rocked the stage with some of his hits including Diles, Te Bote, and most importantly, Arhbo.

Following his exciting act, a pearl diving art performance with the song Qatari women used to sing when their husbands, fathers, brothers, and sons went pearl diving.

The first act in the fashion show was twenty-one Qatar-based designers presented by M7, with models draped in exquisite pieces of all types.

The most renowned and enduring names in fashion appeared on stage alongside the chosen brands. Two especially famous local labels, Aliya Al Obaidly Official and Harlienz, who have collaborated to create a symbolic and one-of-a-kind special performance exhibiting their opulent couture pieces, were among the Qatar-based talents.

Zakes Bantwini held a live performance alongside The Jerseys’ collection showcase. It features a line of children and adult clothing, with a special needs child as one of the models, marking the diversity of the models chosen for the fashion show.

While everyone came to the event for the fashion, many couldn’t wait until Nancy Ajram rocked the stage with a show-stopping performance, singing hits including ‘Ah w Nos’ and ‘Badna Nwale Eljaw’ with the audience singing along.

Following her performance, the audience was mesmerized by the second act of the fashion show, which saw pieces by international designers on world-class models from around the globe.

After Act 2 of the show, Kadim Alsahir’s long-awaited performance kicked off with his famed song ‘Zeedini Eshqan’, with other hits of his.

A collection by international designers inspired by Qatar’s culture, made possible by CR Runway, then took the stage with elegance and grace.

The eventful night concluded with DJ Snake, Khaled, and Post Malone, as cheers filled the stadium, with a show of fireworks.