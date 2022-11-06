Costa Rica unveils World Cup squad list

Costa Rica was the 32nd country to qualify for the major tournament after beating New Zealand this year.

Costa Rica announced its 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, becoming the second out of all 32 competing teams to reveal the names just 15 days ahead of the tournament.

The Ticos’ manager Luis Fernando Suarez made the announcement in a special press conference, with the squad including senior members including midfielder Celso Borges, who played in 2014 and 2018.

“However, much of the squad are relatively inexperienced – 11 men named have fewer than 10 caps,” said FIFA in a statement.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG) Esteban Alvarado (Herediano) Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)

Defenders﻿ : Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor) Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios) Kendall Waston (Saprissa) Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda) Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids) Keysher Fuller (Herediano) Carlos Martínez (San Carlos) Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake) Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati)

Midfielders:﻿ Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano) Celso Borges (Alajuelense) Youstin Salas (Saprissa) Roan Wilson (Grecia) Gerson Torres (Herediano) Douglas López (Herediano) Jewison Bennette (Sunderland) Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa) Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas) Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest) Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards﻿: ﻿Joel Campbell (León) Anthony Contreras (Herediano) Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)



The Costa Rican team is scheduled to arrive at its base camp in Qatar on 18 November and will be staying at the four-star dusitD2 Salwa.

Costa Rica had qualified for the World Cup after triumphing against New Zealand in a 1-0 match in Doha in June, when it secured the final 32nd spot.

The Ticos qualified for five other FIFA World Cups— 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014, and 2018.

Costa Rica is set to play its first game on 23 November against Spain, followed by a match against Japan on 27 November, and against Germany on 1 December.