Costa Rica secures final spot as list of 32 teams for FIFA World Cup finalised

Costa Rica has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after triumphing against New Zealand in a 0-1 match in Doha on Tuesday.

Joel Campbell, former Arsenal forward, was secures Costa Rica’s winning goal just two minutes after kick off, giving his nation high hopes and an early lead against the All Whites.

The goal sparked joy at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital, where Costa Rican football enthusiasts roared with chants for The Ticos.

Despite maintaining a 69% ball possession throughout the first half of the match, New Zealand could not get ahead of their opponents.

Various attempts by New Zealand forward Chris Wood came to a grinding halt, while a red card for Kosta Barbarouses in the 67th minute of the game dented hopes of an equaliser.

With little hope left for the Kiwis, fans were seen leaving the stadium with 10 minutes to the final whistle, according to Al Jazeera.

“It’s amazing to go to the World Cup again. I felt very nervous during the game. People were sweating and biting their nails. There will be a huge party in Costa Rica right now. I don’t think anyone will go to work tomorrow,” Costa Rica fan Andre Reid told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s fans were left heartbroken over their team’s loss.

“Reaching the World Cup is a dream. I think New Zealand, after conceding early, did really recover well. However, I am still very proud of this young team of this team and will continue to get my support,” New Zealand supporter Nico Smith told the Qatar-based broadcaster.

Costa Rica’s 1-0 victory landed the national team the final 32nd spot at this year’s World Cup in Qatar. However, the South American team is no stranger to the World Cup.

The Ticos qualified for five other FIFA World Cups— 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014, and 2018. Opponents New Zealand had qualified for the global football tournament twice, once in 1982 and another in 2010.

The stage is set

Wit the final qualifier sealing the stage, FIFA has announced the list of all 32 countries that are set to play at the highly-anticipated World Cup.

In a world first, the following teams will be heading to Qatar for the region’s first ever FIFA World Cup.

Qatar, US, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Wales, Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, Iran, South Korea, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.